Even During Construction, the Auckland New Zealand Temple is Increasing 'Hope and Peace Through Christ'
Elder Ian S. Ardern shares a message of faith, hope and preparation — Members of the Pacific Area Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elder Ian S. Ardern, Elder K. Brett Nattress and Elder Kazuhiko Yamashita, visited the grounds of the Auckland New Zealand Temple this past weekend. The following is a message of faith, hope and preparation, written by Elder Ardern, for members and friends of the Church about this and all temples.news-nz.churchofjesuschrist.org
