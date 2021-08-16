Cancel
Maricopa County, AZ

Dust Advisory issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 22:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until midnight MST. * At 1055 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near San Tan Village Mall to Seville to San Tan Mountain Park, moving west at 25 mph. HAZARD...Less than three miles visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 159 and 185. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 144 and 168. AZ Route 202 between mile markers 33 and 55. Locations impacted include Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Casa Grande, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Queen Creek, San Tan Village Mall, San Tan Valley, Seville, Bapchule, Estrella Sailport, Olberg and Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.

alerts.weather.gov

