Heat Advisory issued for Eastern Curry County and Josephine County, Jackson County by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-15 22:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Jackson County; Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING A front will push through tomorrow bringing cooler temperatures for the next couple of days. Therefore the heat advisory will be allowed to expire.alerts.weather.gov
