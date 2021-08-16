Haslem, 41, signs for 19th season with Heat

Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have re-signed forward Jimmy Butler to a contract extension. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. “Jimmy is the anchor and face of our franchise along with Bam and Kyle,” said HEAT President Pat Riley. “With Jimmy, we get an All-NBA player, an All-NBA Defensive player, tough as nails and a complete player across the board. He’s very deserving of this contract as he continually puts himself at the top of the league at his position. Having him in the HEAT organization has been a great, great coup for us.