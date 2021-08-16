Cancel
NBA

Haslem, 41, signs for 19th season with Heat

By admin
 6 days ago

Udonis Haslem signed another contract — the 10th of his career — with the Heat on Sunday, assuring that he will return for a 19th season with Miami. It is a one-year deal worth about $2.8 million.

Udonis Haslem
NBA
Basketball
Sports
