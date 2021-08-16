Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Israeli forces kill 4 Palestinians in West Bank clash -Palestinian official

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jxTsm_0bSkZ3ep00
People react at a morgue after Israeli forces killed four Palestinians during clashes, according to the health ministry, in Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

RAMALLAH, West Bank, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Israeli forces on a raid in the occupied West Bank exchanged fire on Monday with Palestinian gunmen, Israeli police said, while a Palestinian local official said at least four Palestinians were killed.

The incident occurred in the city of Jenin, where, Israeli police said in a statement, special forces disguised as Palestinians came under heavy fire from "a large number" of attackers while on a mission to detain a militant.

"The undercover forces returned fire towards the terrorists and neutralised them," the police said.

On Voice of Palestine radio, Jenin's governor said at least four Palestinians were killed. Israeli police said there were no Israeli casualties.

Israel captured the West Bank in a 1967 Middle East war, and Palestinians seek the territory as well as the Gaza Strip for a future state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The Palestinian Authority, set up under interim peace accords with Israel in the 1990s, exercises limited self-rule in the West Bank, but Israeli forces are dominant in the area, where they often carry out raids to detain suspected militants.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 5

Reuters

Reuters

165K+
Followers
195K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#West Bank#Israeli#Voice Of Palestine#Jenin#The Palestinian Authority
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Palestine
NewsBreak
Middle East
Related
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

Two Palestinians, Israeli soldier seriously injured in Gaza crossfire

GAZA (Reuters) - An Israeli soldier and two Palestinians, including a 13-year-old boy, were seriously injured in cross-border fire along the Gaza border on Saturday that wounded 39 other Palestinians, officials said. The violence broke out during a Gaza protest organised by the enclave’s Islamist rulers Hamas and other factions...
ProtestsCleveland Jewish News

Palestinians blast Fatah in West Bank protests against corruption, suppression

Ongoing Arab protests in recent weeks in the West Bank against the Palestinian Authority over the killing of opposition activist Nizar Banat by security forces have led to heavy criticism of the P.A. for suppression. According to a report by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) published on Tuesday,...
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

Israeli troops shoot, arrest suspected Palestinian attacker

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military said soldiers shot and wounded a Palestinian woman after she attacked them with a knife in the occupied West Bank late on Monday. The woman was hospitalized after being shot in her “lower body” near the northern West Bank city of Nablus, the military said in a statement early Tuesday. A military spokesman said he was not aware of her current condition. No Israeli soldiers were wounded in the incident.
Middle Eastflaglerlive.com

For Palestinians and Israelis, Human Rights and Another Grand Bargain

The violence in May 2021 between Israelis and Palestinians was the latest deadly eruption of a decadeslong conflict that has proved immune to attempts at forging a comprehensive peace. We asked two Middle East experts to assess what can be done now to promote peace. Scholars Raslan Ibrahim, assistant professor of political science and international relations at the State University of New York at Geneseo, and David Mednicoff, chair of the Department of Judaic and Near Eastern Studies at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, both imagine there’s a way forward, though their scenarios are very different.
Fayetteville, NCFayetteville Observer

Letter: U.S. should support both Israelis and Palestinians

The United States must not play favorites in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Our country would receive immense respect and success in that area if our policy was to help the Israelis and Palestinians treat each other the way each wants to be treated. Instead, Israel, the size of New Jersey, is...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Palestinians Prioritize Israel’s Destruction over a Palestinian State

The Palestinian Authority goes to great lengths to dissuade Palestinian Arabs from selling land to Jews. Recently, Palestinian Media Watch reported, Fatah publicly exposed, shamed and endangered an Arab “traitor” who sold land to Jews in Jerusalem:. The PA has publicly exposed, shamed, and literally endangered the life of an...
MilitaryInternational Business Times

Israel Strikes Gaza After Border Clashes

Israel struck Gaza on Saturday after clashes between its troops and Palestinians protesters on the border left dozens injured, including an Israeli policeman and a 13-year-old Palestinian boy who were both critically wounded. The clashes, which saw crowds of young Palestinians hurling firebombs and trying to scale the Gaza border...
MilitaryThe Jewish Press

Israeli Border Guard Fighter Seriously Wounded in Hamas Border Violence

Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists led hundreds of Gazans on Saturday afternoon and evening in new violence at the border with Israel. The mob approached the fence as one on the border with northern Gaza, hurling explosives at IDF forces and trying to climb the fence. One Israeli Border Guard officer was...
SyriaThe Jewish Press

UNRWA: ‘Palestine Refugees’ Most Vulnerable Community in Lebanon

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) on Thursday issued a warning that it is “extremely alarmed by the rapid deterioration of the situation in Lebanon and its effects on Palestine refugees.”. For the sake of clarity, the “Palestine refugees” the agency...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

‘Terrorism Under Auspices of UN Hypocrisy’: Israel Demands Action After Report Shows UN-Paid Teachers Celebrate Deaths of Israelis

A new report showing that more than 100 employees of a United Nations’ aid agency have posted content on social media that spreads hatred against Israel and Israelis, encourages anti-Semitism, and supports terrorism, has prompted Israel’s Ambassador to the US and the UN Gilad Erdan to send the Secretary-General of the UN and the Commissioner-General of UNRWA harsh letters of complaint demanding immediate action.
Europemarketresearchtelecast.com

Moscow believes that Spain’s “surprising” decision to deny permission to two Russian vessels could be due to “the Russophobic faction of NATO”

Russia does not hide its surprise at Spain’s decision to deny permission to two Russian ships to call at the port of Ceuta this week, as expressed by the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, María Zajárova, in a release published this Saturday on the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
LifestyleTelegraph

Chaos as Kabul airport closes after fatal crush at the barricades

Kabul airport was shut down on Saturday and US citizens were urged not to head there in their attempt to flee Afghanistan, as the situation in the country degenerated further. The US State Department announced it was closing the airport for at least 48 hours to concentrate on processing the hundreds already inside.

Comments / 5

Community Policy