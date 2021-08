Less than a month away from their Week 1 matchup against the visiting Seattle Seahawks, the Indianapolis Colts, once again, have found themselves in a bind at quarterback. Following Andrew Luck’s surprising retirement just a couple seasons ago, Indianapolis has enjoyed its fair share of trips around the signal-caller carousel, enjoying stints with Jacoby Brissett and Philip Rivers. Just months removed from Rivers hanging up his cleats for good, general manager Chris Ballard made his move for the future acquiring disgruntled Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz; a transaction inspired by the dynamic, potentially dominant Indianapolis defense where Ballard believed a talented gun-slinger could put the Colts over the top as a whole.