We don’t normally get very excited about patents, but this latest one by Apple and uncovered by website Patently Apple is pretty darn intriguing to say the least. As you may or may not be aware, smartphone cameras are kind of a big deal for the various manufacturers out there and they try to distinguish themselves from one another in that area among others. So, as you can imagine, any innovations, particularly the more novel ones, introduced in this area could have a huge impact if it catches on in the wider scene.