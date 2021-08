(Bloomberg) — Chinese stocks listed in the U.S. endured another day of selling after policymakers in China unleashed a fresh round of proposed regulations. American depositary receipts for technology giants including Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. both tumbled more than 6% each on Thursday. This comes after a painful day of trading for Chinese tech firms listed in Asia, which saw the Hang Seng Tech Index briefly fall to the lowest level since its inception in July 2020 and Alibaba sink to a record low in Hong Kong.