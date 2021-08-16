Cancel
Business

Sony and Mitsui Demonstrate Dynamic Spectrum Access Technology in a Standalone 5G Environment

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony and Mitsui & Co announced that they have achieved the world's first successful operation of Sony's Dynamic Spectrum Access (DSA) technology in a standalone 5G environment. Along with this success, the two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding to enter a partnership to study the commercial potential for this technology and ways to use it to support effective use of spectrum resources.

