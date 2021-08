As part of the delivery of the results for the second quarter of the year, LATAM Group reported that it foresees better operational prospects for the next six months, despite the profound impact of the pandemic in Latin America since the start of the year. As a result, the group plans to reach a capacity greater than 50% (measured in ASK and compared to 2019 levels) by the end of the third quarter of 2021, which would represent LATAM Group’s highest level of operation since the pandemic began.