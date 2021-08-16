Triad and Mobilicom to Develop Multi-function Radios for Military and UAV Applications
Triad RF Systems has entered into a partnership with Mobilicom, an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics & autonomous platforms. The partnership will initially provide an integrated product line featuring Mobilicom’s multi-function radios (MCU product family) coupled with Triad’s high-power radio solutions and create a new product line for sale and distribution by both companies. The product line will include Mobilicom’s secure Mobile MESH technology and its ICE Cybersecurity Suite with Triad’s smart RF amplifiers to provide the most cost-effective and efficient fully integrated amplified MIMO (multi-input and multi-output) radios, on the market, for MESH network communications.www.everythingrf.com
