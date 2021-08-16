Cancel
Environment

The Heat Sticks Around With Added Smoke

By Dave Holder
Cover picture for the articleTemperatures will continue to soar tomorrow, with widespread daytime highs in the triple digits, and a number of daily records broken. The upper-level system that is scheduled to bring us rain chances and cooler temperatures has been trending slower in the latest data, meaning another hot day is in store for Tuesday. By Wednesday, chances for rain do increase, particularly across our northern counties. The best chance for widespread rain will be Thursday. By the end of the week, temperatures will be below average with highs in the 70s for many.

Sarasota, FLMysuncoast.com

Few showers for Sunday but heat sticks across the board

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Overnight clouds will hang on fairly well for most of the region with a few breaks. Waking up temperatures will be in the mid 70′s but will quickly rise. It is likely portions of the region especially the interior could possibly see heat advisories as many location will be feeling like the triple digits.
EnvironmentWFMJ.com

Summer heat sticks around, not done with 90s yet!

Another warm and humid day is on tap for Sunday. The humidity sticks around through much of next week as well. Monday will bring a risk of a stray shower or storm, and we'll also see the chance for a shower or storm mid to late next week. Highs the...
Environmentkxnet.com

More chances for rain, comfortable temperatures ahead

Saturday was a beautiful day in western North Dakota, with temperatures in the mid 70s and partly cloudy conditions. There will be another chance for showers and thunderstorms late Saturday night heading into Sunday morning. By mid-morning on Sunday, those showers will become more widespread. Those will bring a very low risk of severe weather, with the biggest threat for severe weather being south of the James River Valley into South Dakota.
Environmentkxnet.com

Mike’s Saturday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 8/21/2021

Saturday is shaping up to be a beautiful day in western North Dakota, with some even better news heading into the evening and overnight. There will be another chance for showers and thunderstorms late Saturday night heading into Sunday morning. By mid-morning on Sunday, those showers will become more widespread. Those will bring a very low risk of severe weather, with the biggest threat for severe weather being south of the James River Valley into South Dakota.

