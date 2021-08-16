The Heat Sticks Around With Added Smoke

Temperatures will continue to soar tomorrow, with widespread daytime highs in the triple digits, and a number of daily records broken. The upper-level system that is scheduled to bring us rain chances and cooler temperatures has been trending slower in the latest data, meaning another hot day is in store for Tuesday. By Wednesday, chances for rain do increase, particularly across our northern counties. The best chance for widespread rain will be Thursday. By the end of the week, temperatures will be below average with highs in the 70s for many.