Featured Artists Gallery Exhibition

MOREHEAD CITY — Carolina Artist Gallery is seeking artists to enter a new show, “Bridges and Lighthouses,” which will run from Saturday, Sept. 4 to Saturday, Oct. 23. Entries featuring what bridges and lighthouses mean to the artist, either literally or figuratively, are due Saturday, Aug. 28. Art by local artists is welcome.
A gemstone mosaic portrait by Willow Creek artist Scott Rose is featured in the 50th anniversary edition of Rock & Gem magazine. This is the fourth time in 25 years that the artist’s work has been included in the publication. “It is always a great honor to have your original...
From sculpting to sketching, one Northern Michigan family definitely has the creative gene. In this Artist Profile, we learn more about their artwork, and how they turned their talents into a very successful art studio – the Yellow Dog Gallery. For more information about Glen & Cindy McCune, click here.
Newport, Washington, artist Don Hatcher has been accepted into the Coast Guard Art Program. Hatcher, who is also a member of the Evergreen Art Association, is among those whose work can be seen in the Coast Guard Art Program's 2021 collection on display in New York City. Four of Hatcher’s...
CHARLO — The Ninepipes Museum invited Joshua O. Marceau and Patsi Pohle to showcase their unique talents and works of art on August 7th, the First Saturday of the Month event. “When people come through, they really want local artistry, which is what we’re known for,” Outreach Coordinator Karen Biron...
Although many of us start to slow down during these last hazy, hot and humid days of summer, the Broadway community is actively gearing up for a very busy fall. As a precursor to the theatre openings, a wonderful exhibit of theatre, film, ballet, and live event costumes has gone on display at the former Modell’s space on 42nd Street.
13FOREST Gallery is presenting "One of One: Four Approaches to Monoprints," featuring printmaking by Alison Judd, Robert Maloney, Damion Silver and Dorothea Van Camp. The exhibition will run Aug. 21 through Sept. 24 at 13FOREST Gallery, 167A Massachusetts Ave., Arlington. Printmaking is typically thought of as a process by which...
CHICAGO (AP) — An exhibit of more than 80 works by the graffiti artist known publicly only as Banksy is coming to Chicago. “The Art of Banksy” is scheduled to open Saturday and run through Oct. 31 in a shuttered, 45,000-square-foot broadcast communications museum. The pieces include canvasses, prints and...
If you think you're too old to try something new, then you'll think again when you meet Victory Centre of Bartlett resident Helen Frank. At age 96, Frank began creating fine art for the very first time in her life, and now, at 100 years old, she is hosting her first solo art exhibit at Arts in Bartlett.
A Putnam County-based woodblock printmaker will present his work at Crawfordsville District Public Library’s Mary Bishop Memorial Gallery in an exhibit opening this week. M. Rees is a nationally recognized artist whose projects are part of the permanent collection of the Indiana Bar Association, the Putnam County Historical Society and the Putnam County Museum. His work is also featured at Athens Arts and other galleries across the eastern United States. He owns the independent print shop Wildwood Press.
A showcase of 2D + 3D work that offers small, original art at affordable prices, $150 or less. The exhibition takes place Nov. 5 – Dec. 16. Exhibition registration is now open. For more info go to GlenArborArt.org/ARTISTS, & click on the Call For Entry tab.
MARQUETTE — Kelly Gilligan will be showing her work as the guest artist for the month of August at the Zero Degrees Gallery on 525 N. Third St. in Marquette. There will be a meet and greet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 29 at the gallery. “The public...
Wayne Arts is hosting a family friendly exhibit called “Fur, Fins, and Feathers” August 5th until August 28th. Exhibit hours are Thursday 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wayne Arts is located at 108 West Miller Street in...
Coverage of tribal natural resources is supported in part by Catena Foundation. For some artists, a canvass as large as a shipping container might seem daunting. But, Akimel O'odham artist Zachary Justin said that at the same time he was working on the latest offering of outdoor murals in the yearlong "UNCONTAINED" series in the lot adjacent to the Roosevelt Row Welcome Center, “That same week, I was working on another one that was about 8 x 62 feet for Casa Blanca Community School.”
Decode Gallery is now accepting photography submission for our Minimalism Exhibition. Open to photographers of all ages, nationalities, and levels of experience. Decode Gallery is excited to announce our September show! The theme is: Minimalism. The ultimate utilization of negative space. Minimalism is inherently simple, with a powerful focus on it’s subject. This theme is open to your interpretation. We are looking forward to seeing what you create!
For some, "transference" is a psychological term that conjures images of patients falling in love with their therapists, or things of that nature. But artist Carolyn Pierotti wants to expand your understanding of the term. Transference is the title of her forthcoming solo exhibition that will be on display from...
