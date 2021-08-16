Featured Artists Gallery Exhibition

Coverage of tribal natural resources is supported in part by Catena Foundation. For some artists, a canvass as large as a shipping container might seem daunting. But, Akimel O'odham artist Zachary Justin said that at the same time he was working on the latest offering of outdoor murals in the yearlong "UNCONTAINED" series in the lot adjacent to the Roosevelt Row Welcome Center, “That same week, I was working on another one that was about 8 x 62 feet for Casa Blanca Community School.”