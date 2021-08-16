Cancel
Grand Traverse County, MI

Has Hot Real Estate Market Cooled? The Numbers Are In.

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHas the blazing hot local real estate market suddenly cooled? The latest numbers are in, and home sales slowed in July versus the same period in previous years. They were down in each of the five counties served by Aspire North. Overall, the 314 sales were a drop of 97 from 2020’s 411. Last month’s figures were below all those of the previous seven years save one: July home sales totaled 406 in 2019, 310 in 2018, 326 in 2017 and 330 in 2016, 309 in 2015 and 306 in 2104. In Grand Traverse County, they dropped to 161 from 216 in July 2020.

