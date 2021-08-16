Sixth Street Closure Monday

Sixth Street will be closed Monday between Division Street and Spruce Street for sewer bypass pumping for the Kids Creek Culvert Project. The closure will start Monday at 7am, with the street expected to be reopened by 7pm. The work will cause closures and disruptions to vehicular traffic. The City of Traverse City and the Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay recently awarded the Kids Creek Crossing Project to Elmer’s Crane and Dozer Inc. The project consists of improving three road crossings and underground utilities near two culvert locations on Cedar Street and one on Sixth Street.