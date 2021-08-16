Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Free Rocky Railway Vacation Bible School

traverseticker.com
 6 days ago

Presented by the Salvation Army TC for area children kindergarten thru 6th grade. Registration is encouraged. Registration forms, additional info, & schedules are available at The Salvation Army or downloadable at SAtraverseCity.org.

www.traverseticker.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bible#Rocky#Salvation Army Tc#The Salvation Army
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: God Chooses a Planet to Spend His Vacation In

One very fine day, God called one of his angels and expressed his desire to go on vacation. The angel was delighted to hear the news and asked God how he could be of help. After discussing the matter with his angel for some time, God realized that he couldn't decide where to go for vacation. Indeed, there were endless options at his disposal, but it was very hard to choose one.
Religionrecord-courier.com

Voices of Faith: Living like Jesus cannot be commodified

This past Sunday’s lectionary gives us the verses from John where Jesus says that he is not just the bread of life, but the living bread. It’s the only Gospel where Jesus talks about eating this flesh and drinking this blood smack in the middle of his ministry. And yet, we don’t talk about it much. We prefer our discussion of Jesus’s flesh and blood as a harbinger of his betrayal and death. To be fair, it’s uncomfortable to read Jesus saying “whoever eats me,” let alone consider it. Consider it I did, though.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Salvation Army Homewood-Brushton Worship And Service Center Holding Backpack Giveaway

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Salvation Army is holding a backpack giveaway for students. The event will be held for K-12 students at the Salvation Army Homewood-Brushton Worship and Service Center Monday, Aug. 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kids can also get two new outfits from the Blessings Boutique, which gives free clothes to kids in the center’s area. They have to prove they live in the following zipcodes with something like mail from school or utility bills: 15201, 15206, 15213, 15224, 15232, 15203, 15219, 15222, 15230, 15231, 15240, 15260, 15223, 15208, 15221, 15215, 15235, 15147. It’s required you register for clothes by calling 412-242-1434, ext. 208.
ReligionClarke County Democrat

BIBLE TRIVIA

ANSWERS: 1) Old; 2) Gideon; 3) Fig; 4) 300; 5) Hagar; 6) Uz. Comments? More Trivia? Gift ideas? Visit www.TriviaGuy. com.
ReligionBelief.Net

8 Bible Stories They Don’t Teach in Sunday School

There are many stories from the Bible that are widely-known, even by non-Christians, like the events of Adam and Eve or Noah and the ark. The Bible is a huge book, though, and there is quite a lot more hidden within the pages than just those popular tales. There are additional stories that can teach us about God's love, humor, and strength.
Dundalk Eagle

Bible school brings new light to Dundalk kids

At St. Rita’s in Old Dundalk last Friday, kids wrapped up a fun week of learning about God during Vacation Bible School with a church tour and a party. “We’re just getting the word of God to the kids,” Jennifer Meszaros, who has taught VBS at St. Rita’s over the past few years, said during the camp’s last day last Friday.
Palmyra, NYwaynepost.com

Palmyra churches unite to host Vacation Bible School

Western Presbyterian Church and Palmyra Reformed Church hosted Vacation Bible School for 30 campers and volunteers this August with the theme “Crocodile Dock! Where Fearless Kids Shine God’s Light!”. This joint program, now in its 15th year, is coordinated by WPC’s Cim McFarlane and Lisa Premyslovsky from PRC. Kids spent...
Lock Haven, PAtherecord-online.com

Free school shoes this Saturday

LOCK HAVEN — The first day of school is coming, and that means it’s time for new shoes. Some families don’t know how their budget will stretch that far right now. If you know a family like that, please tell them about the Lock Haven Area Shoe Bank. Eligible children...
Grand Junction, COnbc11news.com

Food Bank of the Rockies gets ready for back to school

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Since the pandemic, Food bank of the Rockies had to shift all their donations to virtual only. But now they’re gearing up to soon accept food donations again. Food Bank of the Rockies also partners with the Kids Aid Program, donating nutritious food to local...
Yogatraverseticker.com

Mindflow Yoga

Mindflow - gentle-moderate. A slower paced flow style of yoga that moves from pose to pose, breath by breath. Great for beginners or returning students. Call 935-4556 to reserve a spot.
Cypress, CAoc-breeze.com

Cypress students enjoyed this year’s Vacation Bible School Sports Camp

Each year the First Baptist Church of Cypress holds its annual Vacation Bible School Sports Camp. According to Pastor Cooper, this year’s VBS Sports Camp had 32 students participating. The Sports Camp is for preschool thru 12 grade students. The VBS Sports Camp is held on the church grounds located at 9131 Watson Street, Cypress.
Bicyclestraverseticker.com

Bikes for All MeetUps

This program is for individuals with special needs who are 26 years & older. Norte has a growing fleet of adaptive bikes for all types of people with special needs. Held every Tues. at 10:30am at Norte's Clubhouse, TC. Bring a lunch.
Bellaire, MItraverseticker.com

34th Annual Rubber Ducky Festival

Aug. 16-22. Includes the Paddle Antrim Community Paddle, live music by the Jon Archambault Band & Bel-Lisa-Ma Karaoke, the C.O.A. Strawberry Social, sidewalk sales, cornhole tournament, Library Book Sale, fine arts & crafts show, Grand Parade, Rubber Ducky Race, kids movies & games.
Societyshelbycountyherald.com

Bible Grove School Celebrates 100th Year

The Bible Grove Historical Preservation Committee is hosting a 100th celebration of the school on August 20-22, 2021, in Bible Grove. The school is listed on the National Register of Historical Places. Tours of the school will be on Saturday. The volunteer effort is for the purposes of education and raising funds for the preservation of the school.
Societytraverseticker.com

Block Party

An all community event. There will be free food, games, prizes & more. 946-5680.
Environmenttraverseticker.com

Backyard Conservation

Cheryl Gross, PIW president & advanced master gardener will present why we desperately need native plants in our yards & how to create habitat & live with nature. E-mail: plantitwild2day@gmail.com to register. A Zoom invitation will be mailed to you a few days prior.
Neshkoro, WIwausharaargus.com

Successful Vacation Bible School held at Neshkoro Zion Lutheran Church

Zion Lutheran Church of Neshkoro hosted Vacation Bible School (VBS) during the week of July 12 -16 with 17 children, ages 3 to 12 years, in attendance. Attendees came from the congregation and the village of Neshkoro, as well as from other communities. The theme, God’s Wonder Lab: Jesus Does the Impossible, provided an exciting and lively framework for Bible stories, songs, crafts, and outdoor games. Children thoroughly enjoyed the daily science demonstrations that were conducted. Lunch was provided at the conclusion of each day. VBS was offered free of charge to attendees.

Comments / 0

Community Policy