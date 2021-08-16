Free Rocky Railway Vacation Bible School

This past Sunday’s lectionary gives us the verses from John where Jesus says that he is not just the bread of life, but the living bread. It’s the only Gospel where Jesus talks about eating this flesh and drinking this blood smack in the middle of his ministry. And yet, we don’t talk about it much. We prefer our discussion of Jesus’s flesh and blood as a harbinger of his betrayal and death. To be fair, it’s uncomfortable to read Jesus saying “whoever eats me,” let alone consider it. Consider it I did, though.