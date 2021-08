When it comes to visual arts, do you know what you like when you see it? If so, stop by Northtown library in August to vote for the People’s Choice Awards. Local art group Artists del Norte is exhibiting 60 paintings and photographs throughout the library. Cast your vote for your favorites. If you’d like to learn more about the visual arts, Anoka County Library has many resources to develop your knowledge and understanding of art as well as inspiration to exercise your own creativity.