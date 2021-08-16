Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Blue Circle Original Salmon Burgers

progressivegrocer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnlike other salmon burgers on the market, Blue Circle Original Salmon Burgers are made with four simple ingredients -- Atlantic salmon, salt, pepper and lemon -- and the patties are hand-pressed during production. The burgers, which can be cooked from frozen or thawed, and are rich in omega-3s, protein (22 grams per burger), and antioxidants. Ready for the grill, the sustainable patties are gluten-free, kosher certified, and contain no added hormones, antibiotics or sugar. A 4-pack of Blue Circle Original Salmon Burgers retails for a suggested $8.99.

progressivegrocer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Salmon#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

This Is The Worst BBQ Sauce According To 45% Of People

The practice of grilling our meat has been around for a while — for about 1.8 million years, in fact, when the first Homo erectus discovered what fire could do to raw ingredients (via LiveScience). And while bastes and barbecue sauces haven't been around for as long, we know that cooks began to use ingredients like fat (butter), spices (salt and pepper), and vinegar to improve the flavors of their meats since the 19th century. We've come a long way since then, and today our meats are prepared on sophisticated grills, and basted with sauces that range from drippings to Worcestershire sauce.
Recipesamericastestkitchen.com

How to Make an $8 Steak Taste Like an $18 Steak

Most of us can’t afford to grill a strip steak every night. But we can get a less expensive steak to taste just as good as one. Here’s the truth: If you want big, meaty flavor from a grilled piece of beef, you’re going to get what you pay for. Expensive cuts—such as strip steaks, rib eyes, and T-bones—are expensive because they come from the middle of the steer. As you go farther down the animal, the price tag decreases—but the potential for dry, chewy meat with gamy, liver-y flavor increases.
Recipestasteofhome.com

What Are Funeral Potatoes, Anyway?

If you’ve ever heard the term “funeral potatoes,” you may have immediately turned the other direction. But while it sounds like a somber dish with that name, that’s not necessarily the case. What are funeral potatoes exactly? Loaded with potatoes, cheese and sour cream, this classic casserole dish is quick...
RecipesPosted by
The Kitchn

Peach Dump Cake

Dessert doesn’t get much easier than a dump cake. There’s no need to accumulate a pile of dishes and create a mess in the kitchen. True to its name, you literally just “dump” everything in a baking pan and pop it in the oven — although I like to think of it more as layering the ingredients and flavors.
Food & DrinksPosted by
FanSided

Are McDonald’s fries vegan?

Whether you’re newly vegan or have been avoiding food from animals for years now, it’s difficult to tell what restaurant chains offer plant-based substitutions or food you can eat. And when it comes to fast food, it’s even blurrier on what’s safe. One might assume that all french fries are vegan, considering they’re made out of potatoes and seemingly don’t contain meat or dairy — but that would be wrong.
Food SafetyPosted by
B102.7

Aldi Among Stores Recalling Raw Chicken Labeled As Cooked

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert due to concerns about illnesses caused by Salmonella in frozen, raw, breaded, and pre-browned, stuffed chicken products. The products of concern may appear to be ready-to-eat but are in fact raw chicken products. These...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Confused By This Sparkling Water Label

Glancing at the vegetarian and vegan food options available in your standard supermarket, you may find yourself perplexed trying to always understand what is contained within the packages. So many meat-free alternatives are labeled with marketing catchphrases that often lead to more confusion. Costco shoppers found themselves in a similar predicament when faced with Yerbaé, a "plant-based" sparkling water infused with yerba mate. Leading many to wonder, isn't all water essentially plant-based? As with any baffling shopping experience, customers made their way to social media, specifically the Costco Subreddit, to ponder over what is inside each can.
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The Secret Breakfast Trick For a Flat Belly All Day, Say Experts

Breakfast isn't just an opportunity to replenish your energy, it's also a chance to set the right tone for your day from a digestive standpoint. So, you might want to give a little more careful consideration to what you load onto your plate. It probably goes without saying that certain breakfast foods aren't ideal if you're trying to avoid bloating (like dairy products and pastries), but you may not know is that prioritizing one particular macronutrient can help you maintain a flat belly all day. Even more shocking? It happens to be a carbohydrate. Yes, you can have your carbs and eat them, too—especially in the morning when your body needs to refuel. And that secret ingredient is—drumroll, please—resistant starch.
Posted by
Mashed

This Ingredient Takes Ree Drummond's Salmon Burger To The Next Level

There's no denying the deliciousness of a juicy hamburger, but every once in a while, it's fun to swap out the meat patty for something different. A crispy piece of chicken is one potential replacement, though the market is pretty saturated with fried chicken sandwiches right now, so why not try some tasty salmon between your burger buns instead? For those that are now interested in whipping up a few salmon burgers for dinner this week but have never made them before, we think Ree Drummond's version is a great place to start.
RecipesSFGate

Two easy tricks to making the best potato salad of your life

There's always room for one more milk in the dairy-free case. The newest is potato milk, produced by Veg of Lund a scientific research company in Sweden. Among its many attributes, potato milk doesn't contain soy, gluten, or added sugar, but does boast strong eco-cred: it uses 56 times less water than almond milk, and takes half the land to grow than required for oats. This week it became available in the U.K. in three flavors: Original, Unsweetened, and Barista.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Buffalo Chicken Burgers Recipe

Have you ever gone out to eat at a typical casual/bar food type of restaurant and found yourself unable to make up your mind about whether what you really wanted was wings or a burger? While the most fun option is always just saying the heck with it and ordering both, it may be that your diet, your appetite, or your budget won't permit such a splurge.
Restaurantsabc57.com

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream debuts and quickly sells out

(CNN) -- Nothing gets cheddar than this... The Kraft Heinz Company has partnered with Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to introduce a limited-edition macaroni and cheese flavor of ice cream. "We know that there is nothing more refreshing on a hot summer day than ice cream. That is why we...
Recipesleitesculinaria.com

Bacon Braised Red Potatoes

Bacon braised red potatoes from America’s Test Kitchen are a new take on a classic dish. By simmering everything in water first, the potatoes are imbued with the flavors of bacon and onion a little more deeply. Then everything gets crisped up before serving. Perfection. Adapted from America’s Test Kitchen...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Mediterranean Pesto Chickpea Salad Recipe

Pesto is usually paired with pasta, but have you ever tried it on a salad? While there's absolutely nothing wrong with enjoying a delicious bowl of pesto fettuccine with grilled shrimp, if you're looking for a healthy meal that's jam-packed with protein, vegetables, and flavor, this Mediterranean chickpea pesto salad recipe from private practice registered dietitian Kristen Carli will most definitely hit the spot.
Food & Drinksvegnews.com

The 18 Best Vegan Foods You Can Buy At Aldi

This German-based grocery chain expanded to the US in 1976 and since then, has slowly gained a cult-following thanks to its innovative, house-brand products and affordable prices. Now with over 60 locations in California, and more plant-based options than ever before, this store has us getting in on the craze and filling our carts with these 18 vegan goods.
RecipesWPRI

In the Kitchen: Mediterranean Corn Salad

It’s Wednesday and Nick Rabar is here from Avenue N. Today Nick made Mediterranean Corn Salad. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
Food & DrinksFood52

No-Churn Tortilla Chip Ice Cream

One of my all-time favorite restaurants in New York (and really the world) is Superiority Burger. The vegetarian-vegan fast-casual spot is known for their burgers, sandwiches, and a rotating cast of hyper-seasonal sides—but real fans know that their gelatos (and vegan sorbets!) can’t be missed. The flavors change weekly, sometimes daily, based on what’s available at the farmers markets—and in the cooks’ wildest imagination. Owner Brooks Headley has a reputation for pushing the norms for what a dessert can look like, often using savory kitchen scraps. One of the greatest examples of this is Superiority Burger’s tortilla gelato, which they bring into rotation every so often. This is an ode to the flavor of that gelato, using my go-to no-churn ice cream base—for those of us who live a bit too far from the restaurant to pop over for dessert.
Recipes12tomatoes.com

30-Minute Taco Pasta

I’m always on the hunt for a delicious meal that doesn’t take a lot of time. Aren’t we all? Those busy weeknights call for food on the go, or food that can be prepared in record time. Or, maybe you want an easy meal for dinner just because. Either way, this dinner is not only ridiculously tasty, but it comes together in just 30 minutes. Plus, it’s a one-pot meal, which makes clean-up a breeze!

Comments / 0

Community Policy