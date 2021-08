(Jordan in the Dockatot swaddled in an Aden and Anais dream blanket) Since I’ve always done favorites posts in different stages of the kids’ lives, I wanted to give you an update on everything we’ve been loving in this newborn stage. The third time around! I guess this makes me a seasoned mom, but some days I certainly don’t feel it. A few things I’ve used since Max was born – so nearly seven years ago. And a few are newer faves. They didn’t exist when Max was born and I wish they would have. Love all of this stuff below. None of this is sponsored in any way.