Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Aston Martin DBX – long-term-review

topgear.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first two reports for our new long-term Aston Martin DBX saw our recently departed editor-in-chief Charlie Turner spec the car with input from Aston’s design guru Marek Reichman, then help with the build at the brand-new factory. But it falls to me to deliver the first report on living...

www.topgear.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Car#Range Rover Sport#Dbx#Lamborghini#The Range Rover Sport Svr#Bentley#Urus#Porsche Cayenne
Related
CarsPosted by
Robb Report

First Look: Porsche’s New, Ultra-Limited 691 HP GT2 RS Clubsport 25 Race Car Is Coming to the US

Porsche has built some fabulous 911 variants—the most formidable being the 911 GT2 RS. Powered by a 3.8-liter, twin-turbo flat-six, it makes 691 hp delivered to just the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox famously known as the PDK (Porsche-Doppelkupplungsgetriebe). While it’s difficult to imagine improving on such a design, that’s precisely the job of Porsche Motorsport. And in collaboration with Manthey-Racing GmbH, it has done just that with the reveal of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25. The new release is not a street-legal model but intended expressly for track days and circuit racing. Named in honor of...
Carstopgear.com

BMW M3 Competition – long-term review

What’s the BMW M3’s carbon nub for? Wrong answers only. The new G80 M3 Competition can be fitted with ‘M Carbon Bucket Seats’. They’re part of the ‘M Carbon Pack’, which also replaces plastic elements of the bodywork (front bumper inserts, rear diffuser, boot lid spoiler and wing mirrors) with expensive, lightweight weaved carbon. Costing £6,750, it’s a hefty price to pay just so people know you’ve bought the fastest 3 Series available. But it’s definitely a box worth ticking. Mainly because of those seats.
CarsShropshire Star

Aston Martin reveals the Valkyrie Spider, a convertible with F1 technology

Firm’s ultra exclusive hypercar is now available with a removable roof panel. The Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider has been revealed, bringing a convertible driving experience to the firm’s Formula 1-inspired hypercar. A few revisions differentiate the Spider from the coupe version to account for the lack of a roof, such...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Aston Martin fails in review bid of Vettel's Hungarian GP DQ

The Silverstone-based team had hoped to get the FIA stewards to look once again at its case, after Vettel’s car was excluded from its second place finish in Budapest for failing to have a mandatory one-litre of fuel remaining for post-race checks. Aston Martin initially believed that telemetry data from...
Carstheweeklydriver.com

Aston Martin world debut: Hypercar Valkyrie Spider

Support independent journalism with a donation to The Weekly Driver. The Valkyrie Spider, marketed as one of the world’s most extreme hypercars, was unveiled August 11 by Aston Martin at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance during Monterey Auto Week. With off-roof driving and described by the manufacturer as “the most...
Buying CarsCarscoops

Rare Aston Martin V12 Vantage V600 Roadster Is A $1.4 Million Ride

One of just seven Aston Martin V12 Vantage V600 Roadster models is up for sale in the UK with an eye-watering price tag of £990,000 ($1.37 million). Aston Martin unveiled the V12 Vantage V600 in mid-2018, and built seven Coupes and seven Roadsters. It was brought to life through the Q by Aston Martin division and features unique carbon fiber bodywork with a bespoke hood, re-designed sides, distinctive center-lock wheels, and a different rear diffuser.
BusinessMotorAuthority

Little Car Company returns with 3/4-scale Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa

Original Ferrari 250 Testa Rossas sell for tens of millions of dollars these days, but if you're happy to live with one that's about 25% percent smaller than the original, you only need to pay in the tens of thousands. Okay, okay. The new Testa Rossa J from The Little...
Motorsportsracer.com

Aston Martin considering position over Vettel appeal

Aston Martin is considering its position regarding the appeal against Sebastian Vettel’s disqualification from the Hungarian Grand Prix after failing to gain a right to review. Vettel finished runner-up but was disqualified when the FIA was unable to take a 1.0-liter fuel sample from his car after the race, only...
Carsthedetroitbureau.com

Aston Martin Debuting Rare Valkyrie at Pebble Beach

If the tranquil grounds of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance don’t seem like a perfect place to start a war, guess again. Aston Martin is firing its latest round in the hypercar wars at the famed classic car event with the debut of the 2022 Aston Martin Valkyrie. Powered by...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Aston Martin Could Already Be Working On Valhalla Replacement

After what can only be described as one of the most painful and drawn-out development cycles for a supercar in recent memory, the Aston Martin Valhalla was finally revealed in production form last month, complete with a new V8 engine and a refreshed design. It's taken so long that by the time it gets to be seen in the similarly delayed new 007 film No Time To Die, it'll debut on the silver screen with its old design. Nevertheless, it remains a hotly anticipated offering, and this month we learned that the car will be limited to 999 units instead of the original planned run of 500, and will be produced over two years as a regular model rather than a special limited run vehicle. The limited production run sparked debate, with Autocar wondering if the reason for a two-year run was because the Valhalla would be obsolete by 2025. Tobias Moers was all too happy to confirm this is not the case.
Buying CarsPistonheads

Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Speedster for sale

Most of the time here at PH HQ, we open up a Word document and spend a good 5-10 minutes trying to think of something witty to say or how best to characterise something intriguing we've found lurking in the bottom end of the classifieds. But sometimes, we don't even need to do that, because all we have to do is show you the pictures. And this Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Speedster, just one of 28 ever produced, is one of them.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

How Aston Martin plans to bounce back from Hungary setback

The 18 points lost with Sebastian Vettel’s exclusion from second place after the FIA failed to extract a one litre fuel sample could prove to be very expensive, especially as the team’s direct rivals for fifth place in the constructors’ championship, Alpine and AlphaTauri, were both gifted positions. Having failed...
CarsCarscoops

Frank Stephenson Is Blown Away By The Aston Martin Valhalla

The Aston Martin Valhalla was recently unveiled in production-spec and not only looks better than the concept that previewed it but to our eyes, is one of the most beautiful supercars on the planet. Aston Martin initially showcased the Valhalla a few years ago and designed it to look extremely...

Comments / 0

Community Policy