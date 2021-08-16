American Express Reveals Artistic Black Card Redesigns, Including Prada Wearable

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2021-- American Express (AXP: NYSE) today announced new on-site and off-site experiences to welcome tennis fans back to the US Open Tennis Championships. Card Members purchased 56% more tickets during American Express’ three day US Open pre-sale this year compared to the same window in 2019 1, showing they are eager to get back to the matches. To celebrate the return of the Championships, American Express is unveiling a series of unique experiences for Card Members and tennis fans, including first ever pop-up tennis courts along the Hudson river and fan favorites on the tournament grounds, including complimentary bag check, the American Express® Radio and access to a new outdoor Amex® Patio, the Centurion® Suite, along with the Card Member Lounge. The Company is also offering a one-time statement credit for purchases made with enrolled, eligible Cards at participating merchants at the tournament and opening a second American Express Shop, a contactless shopping experience.
