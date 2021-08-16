Cancel
American Express Reveals Artistic Black Card Redesigns, Including Prada Wearable

By Ell Ko
Design Taxi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Express (AMEX) Centurion Black Card is among the most exclusive in the world, and now it’s getting a new look, or three. In collaboration with architect Rem Koolhaas and artist Kehinde Wiley, AMEX is unveiling two new Art Card designs, as well as a Prada wearable for seamless, convenient payment. The original black card will still be available, too.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rem Koolhaas
Person
Kehinde Wiley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prada#Design#Amex#Centurion Black Card#Art Cards#German#African American#Centurion Living
