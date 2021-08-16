American Express Reveals Artistic Black Card Redesigns, Including Prada Wearable

In collaboration with american express, rem koolhaas will soon launch what may be his smallest project yet dubbed the ‘art card.’ the OMA founder works together with the multinational corporation as a unique outlet for artistic inspiration, transforming the famous centurion card with elements of one of his earliest drawings. the 1982 drawing was first created as part of a high-profile commission to redevelop a central district in rotterdam, a city that had been almost entirely destroyed following german bombings during the second world war. rem notes that the early project, dubbed ‘boompjes,’ offered a reimagined urban fabric, a ‘vision for better living.’ this vision was rendered with a drawing style that was graphic and modern — although the project was ultimately left unbuilt, its representational legacy is soon to be embodied on the ultra-exclusive black card.