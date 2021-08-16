Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

White Lotus Finale: Mike White Explains Why [Spoiler] Had to Die, Dissects 'Crap' Climax: 'I Had to Show It'

By Michael Ausiello
imdb.com
 6 days ago

HBO’s six-episode social satire The White Lotus wrapped Season 1 on Sunday with an episode that resolved the series’ central “Who’s in the Coffin?!” mystery, while also bringing some degree of closure to many of the show’s in-limbo relationships (read our full recap here). But questions remain, and we went straight to the source — series creator Mike White — for answers.

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climax#Hbo#Hbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘The White Lotus’ Finale Draws 1.9 Million Viewers for HBO

“The White Lotus” packed a punch for HBO with Sunday’s finale drawing 1.9 million viewers across linear and digital platforms. Viewership of the sixth and final installment of Season 1 was up more than 59% from the Aug. 8 penultimate installment and more than triple the crowd that turned out for the series premiere on July 11. The first episode has now drawn more than 7 million viewers to date, according to HBO. The buzzy, soapy ensembler from multihyphenate Mike White about a group of pampered guests at a luxury resort in Hawaii at present ranks as the No. 1 series on...
TV SeriesElite Daily

The Finale Promo For The White Lotus Teases That Mysterious Death

With only one episode of The White Lotus left, fans are still in the dark about who is going to die. That will change soon, though, because the big finale is just around the corner, and the White Lotus Season 1, Episode 6 finale promo teaser promises to finally resolve the show’s central mystery. The minute-long clip previews all the drama that will erupt at long last before everyone checks out of the White Lotus resort.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Animal Kingdom Showrunner Reveals Why [Spoiler] Had to Die — Plus, Why That Hookup May Be No Big Whoop

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Sunday’s momentous Animal Kingdom. If you’d prefer to watch first, read later, exit stage left. At last, Sunday’s Animal Kingdom revealed the fate of Emily Deschanel’s Angela: She wasn’t merely gone, she was a goner. (Our detailed recap has the whole story of what went down.) Here to share with TVLine why the Bones alum didn’t return for the TNT drama’s penultimate season — and to weigh in Craig’s ill-advised hookup — is showrunner Daniele Nathanson. TVLINE | First things first, what went into the decision to kill off Angela? Ultimately, we wanted to keep tying everything back to...
TV SeriesAOL Corp

Holy Crap! 'White Lotus’ Creator, Star Murray Bartlett Break Down Finale

Warning: This story contains spoilers from the Sunday, August 15, episode of The White Lotus. The secret’s out! The season 1 finale of The White Lotus answered the question introduced in the pilot: Who died during their vacation? However, moments before the death, the HBO drama included a very shocking moment that has everyone talking.
TV SeriesPosted by
Rolling Stone

How to Watch ‘The White Lotus’ Season Finale on HBO Max for Free

Before we even get to check-in, it’s clear that the characters in HBO’s new hit, The White Lotus, might not have the vacation they’d signed up for. “Which hotel were you at?” someone asks Jake Lacy’s character, Shane, who’s sitting at the airport, waiting for his flight home. “White Lotus,” he responds. “White Lotus? Our guide told us someone was killed there.” And that’s just in the first few minutes. Five episodes later, we’re still left guessing what will happen until the very last minute in the Mike White dramedy, which just got picked up for a second season. Before season two of The...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The White Lotus finale ratings justify season 2 renewal further

Just in case you’re wondering why HBO wanted to give The White Lotus a season 2 renewal, we’ve got so much more in the way of info on the subject!. The first numbers are in for the season 1 finale, and in live TV data alone the vacation-set dramedy drew 850,000 viewers. This makes the finale the most-watched episode by far — not only that, but The White Lotus improved its live audience every single week. This is a rare feat that HBO has somehow achieved with a lot of their shows as of late. (Per Deadline, the finale drew 1.9 million viewers across all platforms.)
TV SeriesETOnline.com

'The White Lotus' Season Finale: Fans React to That Death Reveal

That death has finally been revealed on The White Lotus, and fans have some thoughts. The show's season one finale (that's right -- there'll be a season 2!) aired Sunday night on HBO, and unveiled the answer to the mystery teased in the very first episode. Viewers knew from the...
TV SeriesEW.com

Mike White is channeling his 'modern-day bitch' on The White Lotus

"They're all very similar to me," says White about the hotel inhabitants. "I mean, there's a certain part of me in each of the characters, I think." The resort on The White Lotus appears to be the picture of opulence. Which is no wonder seeing as how the HBO show was filmed at The Four Seasons Maui. But the man who created the series is currently sitting in a far less exotic location, a Walmart parking lot in Orlando. A cross-country road trip with a dog has led Mike White to this point, as far away from the idyllic yet also drama and trauma-filled setting of his TV show creation as possible.
TV SeriesNo Film School

Which 'White Lotus' Character Does Mike White Relate to the Most?

Mike White created a challenging and scathing look at the world with White Lotus, but which character resonates inside him?. It's hard to pick out which show has swept up viewers this summer, but White Lotus has had one of the noisiest debuts and finales on HBO Max. Everyone on social media has been talking about the score, the incredible acting, and the absolute cringiest comedy in recent memory. The show takes on family, privilege, colonialism, and plunge pools.
TV SeriesSlate

The White Lotus’ Final Getaway Isn’t As Perfect As It Seems

That’s the most urgent moral question posed in The White Lotus, the HBO series by Mike White which wrapped its first season on Sunday. That it’s asked by a 16-year-old rich white kid at a luxury Hawaiian resort, as displaced Natives shed their hotel uniforms for traditional dress and perform a dinnertime-friendly entertainment for people who have benefitted most from the island’s destruction (and who don’t even watch but complain it’s too loud), doesn’t make it less compelling.
TV Seriespapermag.com

'White Lotus' Breakout Brittany O'Grady Has Thoughts on That Finale

Happy White Lotus Monday to all who celebrate. It was a gripping finale to the six-part Mike White miniseries, full of tears, piña coladas, vomit, ketamine and pooping in suitcases. The good guys did not prevail, for there were no "good" guys, only Belinda (Natasha Rothwell), who was left at the business altar by Tonya (Jennifer Coolidge), a woman who cannot pronounce "chaise" to save her life. And then there's Paula, played by the transfixing Brittany O'Grady, tasked with cleaning up a mess she never intended to find herself in. She went from reading Sigmund Freud poolside to being an accessory in a crime committed against the family that brought her there in the first place. She might've even ended up in jail had her bestie, Olivia (Sydney Sweeney) ratted her out. She still might! We'll never know though. Such is how things go in the world so colorfully created by Mike White.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

[Spoiler] Is Murdered in 'The White Lotus' Season 1 Finale

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of The White Lotus. Viewers of The White Lotus knew death was coming. It's teased in the first episode that someone from the White Lotus resort was murdered and his or her body is the one loaded into the plane set for Honolulu. In the season finale, it appears that Armond is the body and he's the character unceremoniously killed. But is he really dead?
TV SeriesPosted by
POPSUGAR

The Season Finale of The White Lotus Shows How Influential White Privilege Can Be

After five subtly unsettling episodes, HBO's The White Lotus has finally concluded. At the start of the show, viewers were introduced to an unidentified body getting loaded into a plane that had flown in from the titular hotel. The mystery of who this victim was loomed over the heads of viewers as we were all introduced to the show's various cast members. With The White Lotus now wrapped up, we know who met their untimely demise, as well as the fate of the show's complicated, yet privileged characters.

Comments / 0

Community Policy