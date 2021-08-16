Empire completes Pangaea, EMG deals

As the government launched its strategy, many stakeholders in the future market have been quick to express (qualified) support. UK industry has welcomed the government’s support for hydrogen with the belated publication of its strategy August 17. Among the objectives are subsidised hydrogen production by 2023 and the attraction of some £4bn ($5.5bn) of private capital by 2030. Business groups, transporters and present and future hydrogen producers were among those to find it encouraging, while pointing out that the hard work of developing the supply chain and subsidising it equitably still needs to be tackled. Below is a summary of the responses – their support can be taken as read in each case – kicked off by major hydrogen manufacturer BOC UK. It observed that 5 GW of low-carbon hydrogen production by 2030 means deploying &ldq...