Empire completes Pangaea, EMG deals

The new company will be a top-tier producer with production close to major gas consumers in Asia – and the cash to develop more. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 5]. Australian producer Santos is hoping to secure control of compatriot Oil Search in September, after filing an improved bid in early August. The A$21bn ($16bn) merger creates a gas-heavy regional champion with an output of 320,000 barrels of oil equivalent/day from its “high quality, long-life, low-cost assets” with “significant growth optionality,” Santos said. These include about 5bn barrels of 2P, 2C reserves, and it will have over US$5.5bn of liquidity to develop them. For Santos, the main attraction is the operational synergies to be gained from merging the two companies’ operations in Papua New Guinea. (PNG). There are also possibly greater financial savings to be made from general administrative c...
