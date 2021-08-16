Cancel
CyberKongz’ mass monkey minting burns $4M in Ether in 5 hours

By Martin Young
CoinTelegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest craze in animal-themed nonfungible tokens (NFT) has been such a big hit that it has become the top burner of Ethereum transaction fees over the past 24 hours. CyberKongz, which started as a collection of 1,000 unique NFTs in early March 2021, has surged in popularity recently. So much so that it has today usurped NFT marketplace OpenSea and the world’s most popular decentralized exchange, Uniswap, in terms of Ethereum fee burning.

