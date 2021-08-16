CyberKongz’ mass monkey minting burns $4M in Ether in 5 hours

Four days ago, the London hard fork took place, Ethereum implemented the EIP-1559, one out of five modifications that changes Ethereum’s previous auction-based fee pattern to one that is now decided by an algorithm. The total supply of Ethereum in circulation will reduce significantly as miners’ fees, which will now only be acquired by tipping, will undergo a burn. A whopping 18,000 ETH, worth over $57 million has been burned, slashing the overall supply, which many claims to have played a role in the spike in Ether’s price.