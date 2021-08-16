Cancel
Fairmont, WV

Falcons football voted to finish 6th in conference pre-seaon poll

By FightingFalcons.com
Times West Virginian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT — A vote of Mountain East Conference coaches has the Fairmont State Falcons footbal finishing sixth this season in the conference, based on a preseason poll. The Falcons open the season at home on Sept. 2, which will mark the first time taking the field since November 2019. The 7 p.m. game pits the Falcons against the California University of Pennsylvania Vulcans. MEC play will begin a week later as the Falcons travel to the University of Charleston for a 7 p.m. matchup on Sept. 9.

