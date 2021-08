Residents from the KCII-listening area have recently been named to various Iowa boards and commissions. Governor Kim Reynolds announced appointments on July 30th. Sarah Berndt of Henry County was appointed to the Mental Health and Disability Services Commission. Her appointment is subject to Senate confirmation. Ashley Smith and Tracee Knapp out of Iowa County were both appointed to the Advisory Council of Brain Injuries and the Capitol Planning Commission, respectively. Catherine Miller-Sands of Louisa County was appointed to the Council of Agricultural Education. These appointments are not subject to Senate confirmation.