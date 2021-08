Toyota, which is the world’s largest automaker, is slashing its worldwide vehicle production by 40 per cent next month, under the pressure of the ongoing chip shortage. The semiconductor shortage has been brought on by a combination of pressures: pandemic-related factory closures; increasing demand for chips to support remote work and study; and the trade war between the US and China. The automotive sector is among the worst affected, with Ford, Jaguar Land Rover, Volkswagen, General Motors, Nissan, Daimler, BMW and Renault shutting factories, scaling back production, or excluding high-end features such as integrated satellite navigation systems.