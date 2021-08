To go for the league title, a club needs to develop a good head of steam. With a win at Celta Vigo, they can do it early and fast. Vigo isn’t the easiest team to beat, as you(hopefully) saw in my last fanpost. Iago Aspas and Santi Mina are the focal points of a dangerous attack, while Renato Tapia headlines Celta Vigo’s defense. But, with the right playstyle and the right strategies, they can easily be taken down. Here, I summarize what Atleti needs to do with three points. Here we go!