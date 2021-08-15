Member Info for biffa

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Resolute Mining Ltd - gold miner with assets in Africa - Warns of non-cash impairment charge between USD165 million and USD175 million in 2021 half-year results. Impairment due to gold prices, which are 5% to 10% lower than they were when assessment of company's assets was carried out in December. Resolute also puts impairment down to revision to production and cost guidance impacting the Syama mine in Mali. In July, Resolute lowered annual guidance, expecting total production in range of 315,000 ounces to 340,000 ounces of gold. This was previously 350,000 ounces to 375,000 ounces. Accounting standards on life of mine, current costs and recovery assumptions also attributed to impairments. Also notes it completes sale of Bibiani gold mine in Ghana to Asante Gold Corp for USD90 million. "Resolute has received the initial USD30 million cash payment from Asante with the balance of consideration payable in two equal instalments of USD30 million on or before six and twelve months following completion," company adds.