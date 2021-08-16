Cancel
Napa, CA

PG&E warns of potential power shutoffs for parts of Bay Area this week due to dry, windy conditions

ABC7 News Bay Area
 6 days ago

The Dixie Fire is still raging in Northern California, burning over 570,000 acres.

There's concern the weather is going to take another turn in the coming days and PG&E says it may be forced to cut power in the area.

It's identified Tuesday night into Wednesday as a potential slot for a Public Safety Power Shutoff, affecting approximately 39,000 customers across 16 counties.

In the Bay Area, Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties could be impacted by the PSPS.

Here's the complete list of counties affected:

  • Butte County: 13,841 customers, 1,366 Medical Baseline customers

  • Glenn County: 17 customers, 2 Medical Baseline customers

  • Humboldt County: 643 customers, 13 Medical Baseline customers

  • Lake County: 2,727 customers, 184 Medical Baseline customers

  • Lassen County: 65 customers, 7 Medical Baseline customers

  • Mendocino County: 239 customers, 15 Medical Baseline customers

  • Napa County: 1,804 customers, 87 Medical Baseline customers

  • Plumas County: 778 customers, 27 Medical Baseline customers

  • Shasta County: 14,027 customers, 1,239 Medical Baseline customers

  • Sierra County: 1,035 customers, 30 Medical Baseline customers

  • Solano County: 71 customers, 3 Medical Baseline customers

  • Sonoma County: 106 customers, 1 Medical Baseline customer

  • Tehama County: 2,856 customers, 219 Medical Baseline customers

  • Trinity County: 426 customers, 21 Medical Baseline customers

  • Yolo County: 100 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers

  • Yuba County: 531 customers, 49 Medical Baseline customers

