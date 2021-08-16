PG&E warns of potential power shutoffs for parts of Bay Area this week due to dry, windy conditions
The Dixie Fire is still raging in Northern California, burning over 570,000 acres. There's concern the weather is going to take another turn in the coming days and PG&E says it may be forced to cut power in the area. It's identified Tuesday night into Wednesday as a potential slot for a Public Safety Power Shutoff, affecting approximately 39,000 customers across 16 counties. In the Bay Area, Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties could be impacted by the PSPS. Here's the complete list of counties affected:
