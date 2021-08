Willmar, Minn. – The Mankato MoonDogs take the series against Willmar with a 5-3 win on Sunday. The MoonDogs got on the board in the first inning behind a sacrifice fly by Luke Beckstein. They added three more in the third on an RBI hit by Beckstein, a wild pitch by Sam Malec and an RBI double by Jack Costello. Adrian Torres led off the fourth with a solo home run for the fifth MoonDogs run of the game.