FCCC welcomes five new staff
ARCHBOLD — Four County Career Center is welcoming five new staff members for the 2021-2022 school year. Brooke Martin is the new intervention specialist instructor. She holds a bachelor’s degree in education from Bluffton University and is finishing her master’s degree from the American College of Education. Martin has been in education for the past four years. She lives in Ayersville with her husband, Brayton, and their two children.www.northwestsignal.net
Comments / 0