ViaLite to Supply GPS/GNSS Fiber Links to a Leading Stock Exchange

ViaLite was awarded the contract to supply outdoor-based fiber transmission systems, including its leading-edge performance GPS/GNSS fiber links to one of the world’s leading stock exchanges, operating across multiple global locations including the USA, UK, and Asia. The Tx fiber optic links were housed in the new miniature IP-65 weatherproof ODE-MINI for the rooftop section of the system, which then optically transmitted the GPS/GNSS signals to the Rx fiber optic links located in an indoor 1U rack chassis. The ODE-MINI is the smallest and most capable outdoor enclosure available in the market today, offering plug and play rapid deployment, and comes with a flexible range of frequency applications and performance options, such as dual redundant power supplies and SNMP for monitoring and control.