Re: Just saw video of Taliban leaders posing

In Kabul Presidential Office- seems like that would have been wonderful opportunity for a drone missle. All those weapons should have been destroyed. Instead they get counted as "foreign aid" by our federal government, only to come back and bit us in the butt. We would have never gotten them back to the US because the only port is on the other side of Pakistan and all of the gear would have been stolen by them. The troops stole a lot of our gear as it was being transported into Afganistan. How do you think the Taliban got the weapons they did.