Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Covid UK news - live: Daily cases rise above 28,000 as 16-17-year-olds to be offered vaccine next week

By Maroosha Muzaffar and Celine Wadhera
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N7ELi_0bSjudyi00

According to the latest government data, an additional 28,348 Covid cases and 26 deaths within 28 days of a positive test were reported today.

The number of infections is up from the 26,750 new cases reported yesterday, and represents an increase of 4.8 per cent above last week’s figures.

Meanwhile, all 16- and 17-year-olds in England will be offered their first Covid vaccination by August 23, the Government announced.

Around 1.4 million 16- and 17-year-olds across the UK are eligible to receive a first jab, after the Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunisations (JCVI) shifted its advice this month. Pfizer jabs will be offered to this age group amid concerns about the higher risk of blood clots among younger people. No decisions have been made yet about a second dose.

The speedy deadline to get 16- and 17-year-olds jabbed comes as the return to classrooms in September is looming.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

215K+
Followers
101K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#16 17#Uk#Covid Uk#Government#Immunisations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthBBC

Covid: First 16 and 17-year-olds begin to get vaccine invites

Sixteen and 17-year-olds across the UK are now being invited to book their Covid vaccine. GPs in England have been told they can contact this age group, while invites are also being sent out in Wales. In Northern Ireland, walk-in centres are now open to older teenagers, and in Scotland...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

New Zealand says it has solved Covid outbreak 'puzzle'

New Zealand reported a breakthrough Thursday in tracing the source of a COVID-19 outbreak that plunged the nation into lockdown, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying it should help "stamp out" the virus. Health officials have been trying to determine how an Auckland man contracted the coronavirus this week, ending...
Diseases & TreatmentsShropshire Star

Genetic screening reveals girl misdiagnosed with life-limiting illness

Five-year-old Addison Black, from Wallsend, North Tyneside, has had her condition reassessed. Genetic screening has revealed a little girl was misdiagnosed with a life-limiting illness and instead has a condition which only affects a handful of children across the UK. Addison Black, five, from Wallsend, North Tyneside, was first thought...
Public HealthTelegraph

Covid booster vaccines for all over-50s could be shelved

The mass rollout of Covid booster vaccines to all over-50s this autumn could be shelved, with government scientists considering limiting third jabs to the most vulnerable. The NHS had drawn up plans to roll out a booster programme from September, based on interim advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).
Public HealthBBC

Covid in Scotland: Drop-in vaccine clinics open for 16-17-year-olds

Drop-in vaccine clinics will begin this weekend for 16 and 17-year-olds. Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said some clinics would start immediately, with all Pfizer drop-in centres in mainland Scotland following on Tuesday. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) made the recommendation to add this age group on Wednesday.
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

First healthy 16-year-olds in UK get Covid-19 jabs

The first coronavirus jabs are now on offer for healthy 16-year-olds as latest estimates show Covid infection levels in three of the UK’s four nations have fallen. Walk-ins are open to older teenagers in Northern Ireland from Friday while GP appointments are being offered in England, just two days after it was announced the vaccine rollout was being extended to 16 and 17-year-olds.
Public HealthShareCast

UK regulator approves Moderna Covid-19 vaccine for use in 12-17 year olds

Britain's health watchdog cleared Moderna's jab against Covid-19 for use in 12-17 year olds. Following clearance from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, it was now up to the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation to advise government on whether to proceed with administering the shots. "I am pleased...
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

New target date set for offering 16 and 17-year-olds Covid jabs

All 16 and 17-year-olds in England will be offered their first Covid jab by August 23, under a new target set by the Health Secretary. Sajid Javid on Sunday said that offering young people the vaccine by this date will allow those teenagers in that age bracket the two weeks necessary to build maximum immunity before returning to school in September.
HealthShropshire Star

White group had highest overall mortality rate pre-pandemic – ONS

Other ethnicities had higher mortality rates for several leading causes of death, such as heart disease and diabetes, the experimental analysis shows. White people in England and Wales had a “significantly elevated” overall mortality rate compared with all other ethnic groups before the coronavirus pandemic, analysis shows. The white ethnic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy