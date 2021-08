If you are a fan of Disney food, you definitely dream about all of the festivals at EPCOT which give Guests delicious delicacies from around the world, all in one place. At the moment, EPCOT’s International Food and Wine Festival is underway, and Guests may have noticed that a new form of drinkware has been available for purchase! Corkcicle has done a few brand deals with Disney, as we have seen with their Star Wars collection, but now Guests have started to see their product in the Park much more often.