With the NBA’s schedule released for the 2021-22 regular season, we know the game dates, times and opponents for all 82 matchups involving the Houston Rockets. Barring an unexpected disruption, it will be the first time since 2018-19 that the Rockets will complete a normal schedule of 82 games, home and away, with fans at full capacity. Both of the last two years were shortened to 72 games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and each had significant fan restrictions for a sizable portion of the regular season.