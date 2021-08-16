Car safety by age

Uintah County Sheriff’s Office reports that on the evening of August 16th, emergency crews were dispatched to 9500 East, south of Bullock Reservoir on the report of a vehicle rollover. When crews arrived, they located a tan Ford Explorer in the roadway. Six people, ranging in age from 12 to 18, were in the vehicle when the accident occurred. One juvenile and one adult were ejected during the rollover, sustaining serious injuries. The other four occupants sustained minor injuries. All six were transported to UBMC for evaluation and treatment. At the time of the accident the SUV was going south on 9500 East on a gravel portion of the road when it went off the right side of the road, hitting an embankment, causing the vehicle to roll one time, ending back upright on its wheels. Only two of the six occupants were wearing seatbelts. The driver of the vehicle was issued a citation as a result of the crash. The incident remains under investigation at this time.