Opinion/Editorial: Facebook: A problem in need of a solution
The fact that Democrats in Congress are now openly admitting there’s a problem with Facebook is a start. Republicans and conservatives have been complaining about alleged Facebook bias and censorship for years, claiming that the social media giant was deleting their posts due to political reasons, not because they violated any ill-defined “terms of service.” They claim that things have only gotten worse during the COVID-19 pandemic, where any dissenting views or even questions about the efficacy of various treatments were routinely purged from the website.dailyprogress.com
