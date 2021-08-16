Opinion/Editorial: Facebook: A problem in need of a solution

Facebook is offering a new prayer request feature tool. Your take?. People pray for many things in many places. Sports teams have a group prayer in the locker room before games. I assume they are trying to curry favor with God so that God will pick their team to win over the heathen team. No coach would allow any kind of edge by the other team, so there is undoubtedly prayer in the opposing team’s locker room as well. Not sure how or if God chooses in cases like this. It may be that God does not want to get involved and the teams have to rely on their skills and coaching.