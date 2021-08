It’s unsurprising that the creative force behind fashion and accessories label Loeffer Randall is equally as immaculately put together as everything the brand has to offer. Founder and creative director Jessie Randall and her business partner husband Brian have called the East End their home away from home for almost two decades, so it’s safe to say that she’s inadvertently developed quite the little black book of spots to know. We called upon the arbiter of taste to see if we could borrow a rec or two. We’ll even let you in on some secrets! Right this way….