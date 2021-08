HUDSON, Ill. (AP) — The Hudson dive team typically doesn’t perform flooding rescues, but this hasn’t been a typical year. “Down in McLean, we had a semi in a creek that all you could see was about that much of the exhaust sticking out,” said Bob Wills, training officer for the MABAS Division 41 water rescue dive team, holding his hands about a foot apart. “And the driver was sitting on top of the cab.”