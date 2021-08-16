Filtronic Develops Customized Tower Top Amplifier for Tier 1 US Public Safety OEM
Filtronic, a designer and manufacturer of RF, microwave, and mmWave products for the wireless telecoms and mission-critical communications markets, announced that it has successfully developed a customised Tower Top Amplifier (TTA) system for a public safety OEM in the USA. The TTA development project exceeded customer expectations in terms of both performance and time to completion, and at the same time has halved order-to-shipment time.www.everythingrf.com
