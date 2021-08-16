Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Do Psychological Interventions Work for Psychosis in Adolescents?

Medscape News
 6 days ago

Background: There is emerging evidence to show that psychological interventions such as cognitive remediation therapy (CRT), psychoeducation, family therapy, and group psychotherapies may be useful for adolescents with psychosis. The current review is on the effects of various psychological interventions for adolescents with psychosis compared with treatment as usual (TAU) or other psychological interventions.

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychosis#Adolescents#Crt#Psychosocial#Psychoeducation#Mental Health#Crt#Tau#Cgas
Related
MedicalXpress

Children living with someone who has mental health issues are two-thirds more likely to experience similar difficulties

The risk of children developing mental ill-health increases significantly when they have lived with someone who also has a common mental health disorder, research has found. The study, from Cardiff University, showed children who had grown up living with someone with mental health difficulties were 63% more likely to experience any mental health issue, which includes but is not limited to anxiety, depression, anti-social behavior and personality disorders.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Is Propranolol Effective for Anxiety Symptoms?

Several medications and therapies are available to treat anxiety. But, in some specific cases, a health professional may use an off-label drug. Anxiety involves both physical and mental symptoms, and in most instances, they feed off each other. Blocking the physical effects of anxiety can sometimes help you calm down,...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Medications for Bipolar Disorder

Bipolar disorder can affect every area of your life. But medications for the condition can help stabilize your mood and reduce your symptoms. Bipolar disorder is a severe mental health condition in which you experience significant shifts in mood and energy levels. Mood states you might go through may include depression, mania or hypomania, and mixed episodes.
Mental HealthFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

A person with Bipolar Disorder experiences extreme high and low moods

As part of our You Are Not Alone campaign with NAMI Utah we talked about the symptoms and treatments for Bipolar Disorder. Rob Wesemann, Executive Director of NAMI Utah, says the extreme high and low moods of someone with Bipolar Disorder are different from typical ups and downs. He says...
Mental HealthMedscape News

Lyme Disease May Up Risk for Mental Illness, Suicidal Behavior

Patients with Lyme disease are at increased risk for any mental disorder, for affective disorders, and for suicidal behavior, new research suggests. Results from a large population-based study show that the rate of depression was 42% higher among patients with Lyme disease than among persons who did not have a history of Lyme disease; the rate of suicide was 75% higher, said lead author Brian A. Fallon, MD, professor of clinical psychiatry and director of the Lyme and Tick-Borne Diseases Research Center, Columbia University, New York City.
Medscape News

Mental Health After ICU: It's Complicated

It is well known that survivors of critical care are at heightened risk of mental health disorders even months afterward they are discharged, but it's less clear what factors might contribute to those outcomes. A new attempt to identify risk factors for post-ICU depression, anxiety, or posttraumatic stress disorder, as well as worse quality of life, paints a complex picture.
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

A Personality Trait That Doubles Dementia Risk

Dementia risk doubled in people with high on this major personality trait. Being neurotic may double the risk of developing dementia later in life, research reveals. The major personality trait of neuroticism involves a tendency towards worry and moodiness. People who are neurotic are more likely to experience negative emotions...
Mental Healthuci.edu

NIH awards grant for adolescent-caregiver intervention study

An adolescent-caregiver mental health intervention study has been awarded a grant from the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD) as part of its Loan Repayment Programs (LRPs). Garnering Resilience in Traumatized Youth and Families (GRIT), led by Assistant Professor Dawn Bounds, is an intervention for adolescents with...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Burnout: An Emotional and Psychological Warfare

Burnout is becoming more common, particularly among health care workers, caregivers, and perfectionists. People who are experiencing burnout need to take a break from work and prioritize their self-care. Spending time in nature, sleeping well, and eating healthy are some of the ways to treat burnout. Burnout is a state...
Mental Healthdoctorslounge.com

Distorted Perception in Late Teens Tied to Later Psychosis

MONDAY, Aug. 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Nonpsychotic forms of perceptual disturbance at age 18 years are associated with increases in hallucinations, delusions, and total psychotic symptoms in midlife, according to research published online in the Journal of Abnormal Psychology. Mark F. Lenzenweger, Ph.D., from the Weill Cornell Medical College...
Mental HealthAsia Media

Professor Lauren Ng recognized for work in trauma psychology

Lauren Ng, assistant professor of clinical psychology in the UCLA College, has received an outstanding contribution to trauma psychology by an early career psychologist award from the American Psychological Association. The award recognizes psychologists who have shown outstanding achievement in or who have made major contributions to the field. Ng’s...
Mental HealthNeuroscience News

New Technique to Help Manage Mood Swings Within Bipolar Disorder

Summary: Dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) appears to be a feasible and acceptable therapy to help with mood regulation in those with bipolar disorder. Researchers have conducted a new trial to identify how an existing psychological therapy can be adapted to help people cope with and manage frequent Bipolar mood swings.
Kidspsychologytoday.com

Psychology for Kids

Children, in many ways, are natural psychologists, trying to figure out the world and, especially, the people around them. After all, their life depends on them completely. Studies of infants show that they monitor the frequency of events and make predictions about the future. Born scientists, they also infer causation, particularly about physical events. Two psychologists believe it’s time to build on those natural instincts.
PharmaceuticalsWMTW

The Psychology Behind Vaccine Hesitancy

Just under 60 percent of the U.S. is vaccinated against COVID-19. Of the adults that are unvaccinated, many are adamant that they will never get the shot. Others say they want to “wait and see” before making a decision. Soledad O’Brien talks to behavioral health expert Dr. Laura Murray. She’s a clinical psychologist and senior scientist at Johns Hopkins University School of Public Health.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

COVID-19 and Psychosis: An Update

COVID-19-associated psychosis results from either a direct route (inflammatory; CNS penetration) or indirect route (psychosocial stressors). COVID-19-associated psychosis caused by the direct route tends to resolve within a few weeks of the infection clearing. COVID-19-associated psychosis caused by the indirect route is likely to require longer-term treatment. Other neuropsychiatric symptoms...
Mental HealthFireRescue1

Crisis intervention for first responders

Gordon Graham here with Today’s Tip from Lexipol. Today’s Tip is for all my public safety friends out there. Times are tough. No doubt about it. Lots of people are hurting right now as a result of the global pandemic. But even before COVID-19, our first responders encountered an increasing number of people experiencing mental health issues or crises.
Mental HealthMedscape News

Evaluating a Web-based Adult ADHD Toolkit for Primary Care Clinicians

Natalia Y. Loskutova, MD, PhD; Cory B. Lutgen, BS; Elisabeth F. Callen, PhD, GStat; Melissa K. Filippi, PhD, MPH; Elise A. Robertson, MA. Introduction: Approximately 5% of the US adult population has Attention Deficient Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) that can negatively impact quality of life. Health care professionals report a need to increase their knowledge of and confidence in treating adult ADHD. The American Academy of Family Physicians National Research Network (AAFP NRN) collaborated with a panel of experts to create a web-based AAFP Adult ADHD Toolkit composed of resources to aid in the diagnosis, management, and treatment of adults with ADHD.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Nidhi Tewari: “Creating psychological safety is the crux of creating a work culture that focuses on employee wellness”

Creating psychological safety is the crux of creating a work culture that focuses on employee wellness. Psychological safety promotes vulnerability, support, and acceptance without shame, judgment, or retaliation. Without psychological safety, employees will not reach out for support or openly communicate regarding their difficulties. However, psychological safety must be established from the top down. Leaders must be willing to be vulnerable and relatable to their employees, and they must demonstrate trustworthiness through congruence between their words and actions, so that employees can trust that their leaders will do as they say.
Mental HealthMedscape News

Fast Five Quiz: Treatment-Resistant Depression

Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) is a complex, multifactorial, and biologically heterogeneous disorder with debilitating outcomes. It is usually defined as inadequate response to at least two classes of antidepressant pharmacotherapy at optimum dosages. Estimates suggest at least one third of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) have TRD. Comorbid anxiety disorder, higher suicide risk, melancholic features, and a lack of response to an initial antidepressant, in addition to a body mass index ≥ 30 kg/m2, a depressive episode lasting > 2 months, being in psychotherapy, sexual dysfunction, and greater depression severity, have all been associated with TRD. TRD results in a substantial burden on both patients and society beyond that posed by MDD alone. Strategies for the management of TRD include pharmacologic augmentation, somatic therapies, psychotherapeutic approaches, as well as various novel approaches.

Comments / 0

Community Policy