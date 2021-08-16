Do Psychological Interventions Work for Psychosis in Adolescents?

Creating psychological safety is the crux of creating a work culture that focuses on employee wellness. Psychological safety promotes vulnerability, support, and acceptance without shame, judgment, or retaliation. Without psychological safety, employees will not reach out for support or openly communicate regarding their difficulties. However, psychological safety must be established from the top down. Leaders must be willing to be vulnerable and relatable to their employees, and they must demonstrate trustworthiness through congruence between their words and actions, so that employees can trust that their leaders will do as they say.