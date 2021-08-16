Anthony Lamb elevating his profile with Rockets

LAS VEGAS — When other Rockets could not make 3s, which covered roughly from when they got off the bus to when they boarded it at the end of the night, Anthony Lamb could. He could not quite make his run of sharpshooting last and could not make enough of the looks he got off the summer league bench to prevent Sunday’s 89-76 loss to the Magic, dropping the summer Rockets to 2-2. But if it had been forgotten, he showed the skill that will be key to his carving out a spot in the NBA.