Chamber honors Ryan Saddler with 2021 Volunteer of the Year award

No Chamber of Commerce Banquet this year, but award winners to be recognized in Waukon Corn Days Parade. Person of the Year - Dustin Rounds ... Dr. Dustin Rounds of Rounds Chiropractic Clinic in Waukon was selected as Waukon’s 2021 Person of the Year by the Waukon Chamber of Commerce. Pictured abovet is Dustin Rounds with his wife, Kristi (seated), and their three children, left to right, Gavin, Finn and Isabella. Nominated by several individuals, all of those nominations focused on the fundraising and community support efforts put forth by Rounds and his secretary, Casey Moen, during this past year after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down or slowed many local businesses. One nomination noted that those “positive efforts created a chain reaction of hope-filled donors and recipients and put a spotlight on building up community, while promoting shopping at local businesses”.