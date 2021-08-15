Cancel
Chamber honors Ryan Saddler with 2021 Volunteer of the Year award

By Rock Island Today Reports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuad Cities Chamber of Commerce Inc issued the following announcement on Aug. 11. The Quad Cities Chamber congratulates Ryan Saddler on winning its 2021 Volunteer of the Year Award. Saddler, St. Ambrose University’s first Associate Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), was recognized for his time, commitment and dedication to his role as the facilitator of the Chamber’s DEI Peer Roundtable. Saddler received the award at the Chamber’s Annual Meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Rhythm City Casino Resort.

