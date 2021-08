It seems like the Aaron Rodgers saga with the Green Bay Packers has quite the silver lining. Not only is he back for 2021 as the team gears up for a run at the Super Bowl, the team is in a dream scenario for the future, according to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. Rodgers looks like he is on a year-to-year deal with the team. Even if does not come back in 2022, they are confident in backup Jordan Love, Fowler said. Love, a former first-round pick, did not suit up during the 2020 season.