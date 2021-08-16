Cancel
Latest COVID-19 Statistics for the United States

By Eric Holdeman
Government Technology
 6 days ago

I was talking about information from the New York Times a few weeks back and my neighbor poo-pooed the thought of anything coming from the NY Times, saying “you can’t trust them!”. Well, I trust them on most things. I read a book a couple of years ago written by...

www.govtech.com

Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama Public Radio

Republican Alabama Congressman tests positive for COVID

U.S. Representative. Barry Moore of Alabama says he and his wife have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The congressman disclosed his infection in a post on social media. He says he will continue to work virtually as much as he can while recovering in quarantine. The Republican congressman opposes a White House mandate that staffers at Veterans Administration hospitals be vaccinated for COVID-19. Moore encouraged people to discuss vaccines and treatments with their medical providers. He also introduced controversial Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor-Greene at a GOP women’s event, describing the firebrand lawmaker as “brilliant” and “nice.” Alabama is seeing a surge in virus cases and hospitalizations that medical officials say is being fueled by the highly contagious delta variant and low vaccination rates in the state.
Public Healthmypaperonline.com

OPINION: How the Left Has Used COVID-19 to Bankrupt the United States

Attention readers: Mark Shields is off this week. Please enjoy the following column by Stephen Moore. I have never bought the conspiracy theories that COVID-19 was a diabolical political plot to undermine the country. But what is apparent with each passing week is that the virus has been the springboard for the left’s agenda to transform America in a way that Sen. Bernie Sanders, Michael Moore or Rachel Maddow could have never imagined.
Washington StateTacoma News Tribune

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers confirmed Monday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 7,590 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths over the weekend. As of Monday, statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 514,884 and 6,248 deaths. Those numbers are up from 507,294 and 6,239 deaths since Friday. The case total includes 48,481 infections listed as probable. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.
U.S. Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

The COVID-19 Delta Variant Surge in the United States could be the “Final Wave,” according to an ex-FDA official.

The COVID-19 Delta Variant Surge in the United States could be the “Final Wave,” according to an ex-FDA official. Former United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement Commissioner The increase of the Delta form, according to the Food and Drug Administration, could constitute the country’s “final wave” of the COVID-19 epidemic.
Public HealthPosted by
BoardingArea

Europe Could Re-Impose Entry Ban On Visitors From the United States as COVID-19 Cases Surge

The European Union could remove the United States from a list of countries that its member states are advised to allow the free entry of visitors amidst the pandemic. The list is set for review in the coming days and EU sources have been briefing journalists behind the scenes that the U.S. is likely to face COVID-19 travel sanctions because of a spike in infections.
Industryworkboat.com

Ferry industry was booming before Covid-19, statistics show

Before the ravages of Covid-19 set in, the U.S. ferry market was showing just how dynamic a sector it is. In 2019, ferries carried 113.6 million passengers, up from 110.7 million in 2017, according to the recently released 2020 National Census of Ferry Operators (NCFO). Sixty-seven percent of operators reported...
EnvironmentScience Now

Excess of COVID-19 cases and deaths due to fine particulate matter exposure during the 2020 wildfires in the United States

The year 2020 brought unimaginable challenges in public health, with the confluence of the COVID-19 pandemic and wildfires across the western United States. Wildfires produce high levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5). Recent studies reported that short-term exposure to PM2.5 is associated with increased risk of COVID-19 cases and deaths. We acquired and linked publicly available daily data on PM2.5, the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, and other confounders for 92 western U.S. counties that were affected by the 2020 wildfires. We estimated the association between short-term exposure to PM2.5 during the wildfires and the epidemiological dynamics of COVID-19 cases and deaths. We adjusted for several time-varying confounding factors (e.g., weather, seasonality, long-term trends, mobility, and population size). We found strong evidence that wildfires amplified the effect of short-term exposure to PM2.5 on COVID-19 cases and deaths, although with substantial heterogeneity across counties.
Public Healthwfxb.com

Covid-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Continues to Increase in the United States

The rate of Covid-19 hospitalizations is surging in the United States. This includes the number of children and adults under 50 that are hitting their highest levels yet according to data from the CDC. Every age group under 50 has surpassed it’s previous record of hospitalizations which was reported in the first half of January. The biggest increase was seen in adults ages 30 to 39 and children under 18 both of which are more than 30% higher than their previous peak according to the CDC.
Michigan Statewlen.com

The Latest COVID-19 Numbers for Lenawee County/State of Michigan

Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County Health Department and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updated the public on COVID-19 numbers Friday. The LCHD reported 11 new confirmed cases, with 5 in the hospital, and 54 currently monitoring at home. There have been no new COVID-19 deaths in Lenawee County…holding at 167 total deaths.
Pharmaceuticalscaribbeannationalweekly.com

Jamaica Receives Over 200,000 Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines from United States

Jamaica will soon begin inoculating teenagers with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine after receiving a donation of over 208,000 doses of the vaccine brand from the United States. The shipment arrived on the island on Thursday at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston. US Charge d’Affaires Scott Feeken presented the...

