Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Climate Attribution Studies

By Eric Holdeman
Government Technology
 6 days ago

It wasn’t that long ago that the common remark would be “no individual disaster can be specifically linked to climate change.” Well, that might not be so true anymore. Check out World Weather Attribution. The whole issue of attribution studies came to my attention when I was trying to get a University of Washington professor to come on my Disaster Zone podcast to talk about heat-related events and their impacts on the human body. In my correspondence with her, I think she had the opinion I am a climate change denier.

www.govtech.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attribution#Climate Change#Weather#University Of Washington#Disaster Zone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Podcast
Related
Sciencemitechnews.com

Computer Models Of Civilization Offer Routes To Ending Global Warming

NEW YORK – As the world’s top climate scientists released a report full of warnings this week, they kept insisting that the world still has a chance to avoid the worst effects of climate change. “It is still possible to forestall most of the dire impacts, but it really requires...
EnvironmentMedicalXpress

1.69 million deaths attributed to extreme temperatures in 2019

(HealthDay)—Acute heat and cold exposure can increase mortality risk for multiple causes of death, with cold-attributable mortality exceeding heat-attributable mortality, according to a study published in the Aug. 21 issue of The Lancet. Katrin G. Burkart, Ph.D., from the University of Washington in Seattle, and colleagues linked deaths to daily...
Sciencesciencenewsforstudents.org

Just a tiny share of the DNA in us is unique to humans

The DNA that make us uniquely human may come in small bits that are sandwiched between what we inherited from our extinct ancestors. Those small bits don’t add up to much. Perhaps just 1.5 to 7 percent of our genetic instruction book — or genome — is uniquely human. Researchers shared their new finding July 16 in Science Advances.
EnvironmentFlorida Star

Climate Change Could Kill Off Fish Species: Study

LONDON — A new research study conducted by the University of Reading suggests that fishes like sardines, pilchards, and herring will struggle to keep pace with the warmer water and accelerating climate change. This will reduce their size and, therefore, their ability to relocate to more suitable environments. “Smaller clupeiform fish that have reduced ability to move will be more prevalent; this, in turn, may […]
Earth Sciencenaturalgasworld.com

Study finds blue hydrogen may not be climate friendly

A peer-reviewed study finds that blue hydrogen is “far from being low carbon.”. A study published August 12 in the journal Energy Science & Engineering finds that so-called blue hydrogen may not be as carbon-neutral as perceived. Hydrogen development processes are categ...
WildlifeSaipan Tribune

UOG study explores traits that make coral species resilient to climate change

Researchers from the University of Guam will examine how the structure of the island’s coral reefs may be affected by climate change through a study that aims to identify species-specific responses to environmental change. The Common Garden Project, funded by the university’s National Science Foundation EPSCoR grant, will study three...
EnvironmentPosted by
AFP

Don't bet on eruptions to lessen climate change: study

Climate change could magnify the atmospheric cooling effects of once-in-a-century volcanic eruptions, but also lessen the impact of smaller eruptions, according to new research released Thursday. "However, the effect of volcanic aerosols only persists for one or two years, while anthropogenic greenhouse gases will affect the climate for centuries," the researchers said.
Sciencecheneyfreepress.com

EWU receives grant to study lichens role measuring climate impacts

CHENEY - Eastern Washington University's Jessica Allen has received more than $625,000 from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to fund her part in the Central Appalachian Lichen Project, an investigation into how various factors, both natural and man-made, may have influenced the prevalence and distribution of the region's lichen species.
EnvironmentEurekAlert

Climate change will transform cooling effects of volcanic eruptions, study suggests

Researchers have shown that human-caused climate change will have important consequences for how volcanic gases interact with the atmosphere. The researchers, from the University of Cambridge and the UK Met Office, say that large-magnitude eruptions will have greater effects as the climate continues to warm. However, the cooling effects of small- and medium-sized eruptions could shrink by as much as 75%. Since these smaller eruptions are far more frequent, further research is needed to determine whether the net effect will be additional warming or cooling.
Scienceuticaphoenix.net

After 30 Years Studying Climate, Scientist Declares:

And colleague says “global warming” no longer strong enough term. “Global heating is technically more correct because we are talking about changes in the energy balance of the planet.”. By Jake Johnson, staff writer. Declaring that after three decades of studying the climate he’s “never been as worried” about the...
Earth ScienceWyoming Tribune Eagle

UW researcher collects sediment to study past climate conditions

LARAMIE — Much like an ancient bighorn sheep or a woolly mammoth from the Pleistocene era, Ioana Stefanescu stood at the edge of the Natural Trap Cave — an 85-foot-deep cavern in northern Wyoming that contains a graveyard of mammal fossils dating from 12,000 to 23,000 years ago. But, unlike...
EnvironmentPosted by
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Study: Trusted messengers can move the needle on GOP climate change acceptance | The Numbers Racket

If you’ve ever listened to a state House Environment Resources and Energy Committee Meeting, you know Republicans can be … well, resistant, to accepting the scientific community’s conclusion on climate change, of which 97 percent of actively publishing climate scientists agree that humans are causing climate change.  But recent research published in Nature Climate Change, […] The post Study: Trusted messengers can move the needle on GOP climate change acceptance | The Numbers Racket appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Ithaca, NYcnybj.com

Cornell researchers receive $5.4M for two quantum-science projects

ITHACA — Cornell University researchers and their research partners will continue to advance quantum science and technology as a result of $5.4 million in new funding from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to support a pair of projects. Cornell is leading two of 29 research projects announced July 23...
EnvironmentYubaNet

CU Boulder study: most print media report humans contribute to climate change but inaccuracies lurk in conservative outlets

Good news: Major print media in five countries have been representing climate change very factually, hitting a 90 percent accuracy rate in the last 15 years, according to an international study out today with CU Boulder and CIRES authors. Scientifically accurate coverage of man-made climate change is becoming less biased—headlining the idea that print media are no longer presenting climate change as controversy. But there’s one place where the team did find biased coverage: conservative media.

Comments / 0

Community Policy