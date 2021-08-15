Cancel
Retail

Week ahead: China activity data, UK employment in focus

By Alexander Bueso
ShareCast
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinancial markets' focus over the coming week will likely shift to Asia, where a barrage of activity indicators referencing the month of July are due out in the People's Republic of China. In particular, investors will be keen to assess to what extent the Delta variant of Covid-19 is worsening...

MarketsZacks.com

ETFs to Gain as US Industrial Output Rises in July

The latest update on U.S. industrial output looks decent despite the increasing new COVID-19 cases from the highly contagious delta variant. Per the Fed’s recently-released data, total industrial production rose 0.9% in July against an increase of 0.2% in June. There was a 1.4% rise in manufacturing output despite the constrained supply of semiconductors, followed by a 1.2% rise in mining production. However, there was a 2.1% fall in utilities production.
Businessactionforex.com

Week Ahead: Jackson Hole, Delta Variant, and China to Move Markets Next Week

Volatility returned last week as traders prepared for the Jackson Hole Symposium at the end of this week. The primary focus will be US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday at 10:00am ET. The topic is simply, “Economic Outlook”. Traders will be looking for Powell to either signal intentions to taper or provide clues as to when that signal will come. In addition, the Delta variant of the coronavirus is picking up steam as more lockdowns in the Asian area are implemented. The variant is slowly making its way around the US as well. Also, China seems to be getting more aggressive with regulations just as economic data appears to be showing a slowdown. Traders are becoming leery of investing in China due to possible government intervention.
StocksDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow, EUR/USD, Oil, Fed Symposium, PMIs, Delta

Markets weathered a broad rise in anti-risk sentiment last week. The Dow Jones dropped -1.1% on balance as equity investors seemingly grew more fearful of the delta variant and its contribution to slowing global growth. With the latest US retail sales report underscoring bleak consumer sentiment, hard economic data appeared to emphasize this narrative and likely weighed negatively on risk appetite in similar fashion.
TechnologyTechCrunch

China passes data protection law

It was proposed last year — signalling an intent by China’s communist leaders to crack down on unscrupulous data collection in the commercial sphere by putting legal restrictions on user data collection. The new law requires app makers to offer users options over how their information is or isn’t used,...
RetailFXStreet.com

GBP/USD sell-off accelerates ahead of UK Retail Sales data

US stocks wavered after mixed economic data from the US. Data from the Labor Department showed that the number of Americans filing for jobless claims declined from 377k to 348k last week. This was a better number than the expected decline to 363k. As a result, the number of continuing jobless claims declined from 2.89k to more than 2.82k. On the other hand, the Delta variant has led to manufacturing challenges. The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index declined from 21.9 in July to 19.4 in August. This decline was worse than the median estimate of 23.0. The top corporate news was at Johnson & Johnson where the CEO stepped down and that Amazon is planning large retail location in the US.
StocksShareCast

Weekly review

The FTSE 100 ended the week 130.81 points lower, closing at 7,087.90 on Friday. The consortium led by Fortress Investment Group said it was "considering its options" over Morrisons after its takeover offer was trumped by rival private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R). It called on Morrisons' shareholders to "take no action" on CD&R's £7bn agreed bid, trumping its own £6.7bn offer for the UK supermarket chain.
Currenciespoundsterlingforecast.com

GBP EUR Tumbles Through 1.17 as Rally Unwinds

The GBP EUR exchange rate was -0.50% lower on Thursday as the recent rally in sterling began to unwind. The pair’s failure to hold gains above the yearly highs around 1.18 has seen profit-taking set in. The GBP to EUR has dropped to 1.1675 as traders fret about the latest...
EconomyShareCast

Week ahead: Jackson Hole, Global PMIs in the spotlight

The spotlight in financial markets over the coming week will be on the Federal Reserve's eagerly-awaited central banking symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday. Expectations had been running high that Fed officials would use that venue to lay the groundwork for the start of 'tapering' its purchases of public debt.
RetailShareCast

London pre-open: Stocks to nudge up as investors mull retail sales

London stocks were set to nudge up at the open on Friday following heavy losses in the previous session, as investors digest the latest UK retail sales data. The FTSE 100 was called to open eight points higher at 7,067. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "Today’s European market open...
MarketsShareCast

US pre-open: Futures pointing lower ahead of options' expiry

Wall Street futures are pointing to a lower start on the back of concerns around the impact of the Delta variant on the economy and the ongoing crackdown on technology firms by Beijing and head of options' expiry. Nevertheless, some economists, while anticipating slower US economic growth in the third...
BusinessShareCast

BH Macro Limited - Combination - Timetable Update

BH Macro Limited (the “Company”) announces the following updates to timetable for the Company’s combination with BH Global Limited (“BH Global”). Publication of final Net Asset Values per share for each class of the Company’s shares (the “Shares”) as at 31 July 202126 August 2021. Publication of final Net Asset...
StocksNBC Chicago

European Stocks Post Biggest Weekly Decline Since February

LONDON — European stocks closed higher Friday, but sharply lower for the week, as traders monitored issues such as global monetary policy, the delta Covid variant and China's tech crackdown. The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended the Friday session up 0.3% with retail stocks leading the gains. The index finished down...
EconomyShareCast

UK public sector borrowing continues to undershoot forecasts by wide margin

Public sector borrowing continued to slow last month, undershooting forecasts by a wide margin, but nevertheless remained near record highs. According to the Office for National Statistics, public sector net borrowing, excluding banks, reached £10.4bn in July (consensus: £11.9bn). That was £10.1bn less than in the same month one year...
Businessactionforex.com

The Sharp Increasse In Delta Cases Worldwide Is Negatively Affeccting The Global Economic Recovery

US jobless claims fell to a pre-pandemic low of 348,000 (previously 377,000), indicating a recovery in the labor market. On the one hand, this is very good for the economy and the dollar index. On the other hand, the labor market recovery can influence the Federal Reserve, so it will begin to reduce the QE program, triggering massive sales in the financial markets. The US stock market ended Thursday’s trading without a single dynamic. Index Dow Jones decreased by 0.19%, S&P 500 added 0.13% and NASDAQ added 0.11%. The FOMC minutes indicate that the Federal Reserve may begin cutting the QE program at any time, but analysts tend to think it will happen between September 22, 2021, and January 1, 2022. Investors are likely to be very cautious all this time, so the growth potential of indexes will be limited.
RetailShareCast

UK retail sales unexpectedly fall in July

UK retail sales unexpectedly fell in July as people spent less on groceries and more on going out and as the boost from the Euros faded, according to figures released on Friday by the Office for National Statistics. Retail sales declined 2.5% on the month versus expectations for a 0.4%...
Currenciespoundsterlingforecast.com

Pound to Dollar Rate Slumps to Month-Long Low

The pound sunk below the 1.37 benchmark on Thursday and in doing so registered a month-long low against the dollar, which was revelling in its safe-haven status. According to market analysts, the US currency’s surge appeared to be triggered by the crisis in Afghanistan, China’s corporate crackdown and the rapidly spreading delta variant of the coronavirus. The dollar was already profiting from a risk-off mood in markets following minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting released on Wednesday, which showed policymakers expect to reduce pandemic-era stimulus before the year is out.
Businessfinchannel.com

Benign inflation along with strengthening factory output to aid India’s economic recovery in 2021, says GlobalData

“Relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, resumption of demand conditions and low base due to strict lockdowns implemented during March-May 2020 resulted in the IIP rising at a robust rate of 50.4% (Y-o-Y) at an average during March-June 2021. Rebound in business activities along with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in several states resulted in a 13.6% (YoY) increase in India’s industrial production as of June 2021 compared to 29.2% rise in May and nearly 134% in April 2021. With visible green shoot in factory output and other economic indicators, GlobalData forecasts the Indian economy to grow by 9.2% in 2021.

