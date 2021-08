(The Mail on Sunday) Outdoor advertising “had limited appeal” in 2020: turnover at ad agency Ocean Outdoor fell by 28% to £86m. But the firm “used the year wisely, bedding down 2019 acquisitions, renegotiating contracts with landlords and investing in the future”. Demand is recovering quickly and profits of £14.5m are expected next year, with “substantial gains” pencilled in for the years to come. The firm specialises in digital advertising, one of the fastest-growing subsectors $8.38.